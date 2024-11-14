Chorley's Angels receive King's Award for being lifesavers

A group of volunteers based in Chorley have been presented with an award for their lifesaving skills.

Chorley’s Angels First Aid Community Group has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2024.

Chorley’s Angels First Aid Community Group has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2024. | UGC

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE. 

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King.

The Angels are one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Now in their 11th year, the group was established in 2013 as just three first aiders hoping to provide high-quality first aid cover at local events such as the local theatre but also to offer first aid training to other local voluntary and community groups.

They now have over 40 members and are growing from strength to strength.

The team have also introduced their ‘Angels of Life’ defibrillator training initiative as, after chatting with locals at events, it quickly became clear that although most people know what a defibrillator is and of course what it does, many people would be reluctant to push the button and save a life.

The team have also introduced their ‘Angels of Life’ defibrillator training initiative.The team have also introduced their ‘Angels of Life’ defibrillator training initiative.
The team have also introduced their ‘Angels of Life’ defibrillator training initiative. | Pexels

Chorley’s Angels Secretary David Forrest said: “I am delighted that our group’s work has been recognised, over the years, the dedication that our volunteers have shown has been humbling.”

Members of Chorley’s Angels volunteered for 7,199 hours in the local community at a total of 329 events last year.

The events were as far away as Chorley to Chipping and as diverse as Whittle Duck Race to World Gravy Wrestling and They dealt with everything from small cuts to cardiac arrests. An amazing contribution from a small community group.

Since Chorley’s Angels were formed, they have won numerous awards for their training initiatives including a Community Development award from Lancashire County Council and a CardiacSmart award from North West Ambulance Service for it’s Defibrillator Training.

They will receive the crystal award and certificate from Amanda Parker, Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire later this summer.

In addition, two volunteers from Chorley’s Angels will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May or June 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award. 

