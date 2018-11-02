Chorley youth group the Buckshaw Youth Association is gearing up to celebrate 10 years of fun

A youth club is shouting from the rooftops after celebrating the start of its 10 years in existence.

Buckshaw Youth Association (BYA), based in Buckshaw Village, was formed in November 2009 and is still going strong today.

BYA Chairman and Lancahsire County Coun Aidy Riggott, said: “It is amazing to reach our ninth birthday and find that our offering is still as popular as ever.

“When we started this years program back in September we were unsure as to whether there would still be many young people wishing to attend, especially since the opening of the youth zone in Chorley.”

Attendance has remained high at the club with almost 70 young people through the door each week and more new members signing up all the time to take part in the youth clubs long standing program of arts and crafts, sports and games as well as the ever popular gaming sessions.

The team have also stressed how they are always open to more volunteers, with Trustee and Secretary Alan Platt saying: “Most of the team are here every week, but we do have some volunteers who can only join us every now and then and that is absolutely fine.”

Buckshaw Youth Association (BYA) is open from 8pm to 9.30pm and is for those aged eight to 14.

More details can be found on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/BuckshawYouthBV or by contacting Chairman Aidy Riggott on 07917521879 or at Aidy.Riggott@lancashire.gov.uk.