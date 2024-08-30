Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) campaigners in Lancashire are celebrating a win after receiving word that they will meet with a UK Government Minister.

Milestone For 1950s Women Pension Campaigners Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) campaigners in Chorley have been informed that Emma Reynolds, the Under-Secretary of State for Pensions, has agreed to meet with WASPI representatives in September.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP after signing the Waspi Pledge of support in 2019 with founder members of Waspi. Left to right Anne Keen, Chrissie Fuller, Marie Cottam and Jane Morwood. | UGC

On 21st March, the Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman published his final report.

It announced that the Department for Work and Pensions was guilty of maladministration because it failed to provide proper information to 1950s women about delays to their State Pension age; that the women involved suffered injustice as a result; and that they should receive compensation.”

Co-ordinator of Chorley WASPI Chrissie Fuller said: “For the first time there will be a face-to-face meeting with a Minister. “Injustice has been proven and we are due compensation.

“Government must understand the urgency of this matter.”

She added: “One 1950s woman dies every 13 minutes so we need the compensation scheme now. There is no time to lose.

“We are grateful to our MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle who has always been a strong supporter of our cause”

Sir Lindsay recently said he had supported the WASPI campaign since its inception and as had written to the now Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer MP asking how they plan to respond to the PHSO decision.