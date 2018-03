F​irefighters rescued a walker who was stranded after slipping near a lake.

​Officers from Chorley and Preston and the boat crew and support from Penwortham fire station attended an incident at Yarrow Valley Country Park, Birkacre Rd, Chorley.

A walker had slipped down a muddy bank ​yesterday afternoon ​and was stranded by the waterside.

Firefighters rescued her and paramedics attended to her‬ at the scene