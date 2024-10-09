Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A design team has been chosen to lead the £20m transformation of Chorley town centre.

The town was successful in a bid for the once-in-a-generation Levelling Up funding from the UK Government and now a specialist team comprising of architects, engineers, design consultants, are working on plans for the following three schemes:

The formation of a new civic square in front of the historic town hall which will act as a new destination in the town, with event, residential and commercial space plus parking.

A residential scheme on the site of the council’s current depot on Bengal Street. Delivering high-quality energy efficient homes in the town centre, enhancing the opportunity for people to live and work centrally.

Refurbishment of the council’s Union Street offices with potential to attract tenants who may be interested in operating from an accessible town centre location.

Design team outside Chorley Town Hall | Chorley Borough Council

Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Alistair Bradley said: “We’re delighted to progress this project by bringing together a team of experts to develop designs that will make the best of these town centre spaces to create long term benefits for Chorley.

“The schemes will create community spaces, homes, commercial spaces and business opportunities, and we’re looking forward to sharing the design proposals and hearing the views of residents in the future.”

The full project is expected to cost circa £40m, with £20m provided from the UK Government and the remaining funding to be met by Chorley Council. More about the project will be available on the following web page:https://chorley.gov.uk/towncentreimprovements