Chorley song group drumming to a whole new beat

A Chorley group are drumming to a new beat and finding a new life in song thanks to a successful community project.

Social enterprise Life Long Song Ltd are now celebrating an award for their town centre project ‘Singing for Wellbeing’ from the Community Foundation for Lancashire.

Singing for Wellbeing is their beacon project and is a lively workshop session held on Tuesday market days at 1.30pm in the Galloways Centre.

The organisation, set up by Janet Wright and Ali Maze, aims to make active community music available and accessible across the generations.

It has been running for more than two years and will be enabled to continue with this award.

Janet said: “The money has been awarded to help us continue with a session that brings people together to make music.

“We always have a good sing across various musical styles but we do a bit more than that.

“If you can’t imagine what that might entail I strongly recommend you drop in on our session.

“The programme varies, and that’s the point .

“We do our best to get to know people’s individual interests and develop these.

“The Community Foundation wants us to reach more people who are looking for something to lift the spirits, keep active and share an interest.

“We aim to do our bit in alleviating social isolation.

“Our group was well attended all through the hard winter so it’s great news that we can continue through the next one whatever the weather may be.

“We start with a brew and a natter and then – well come and see.

“We have some new things to try as well as our favourite items.”

Some members of the group have been particularly keen to try something new and this has inspired Life Long Song to run workshops in ukulele and most recently a drum circle, led by Filomena Ianni of the Therapeutic Pathways.

Janet added: “I knew our group and others would enjoy her fun and friendly approach.

“She is in tune with our aims to help everyone access good quality music making, to feel confident and empowered, and to feel better for it.’The weekly ‘Singing for Wellbeing’ session resumed this week Tuesday. All welcome.