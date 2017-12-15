Chorley's Lottie is a true charity champion

Lottie Draper is a 10-year-old on a mission.

Inspired by the charitable work of beloved grandma Carol, the Sacred Heart pupil has spent 2017 determined to ‘give back’ to those less fortunate than herself.

Lottie on her bike ride from Chorley to Southport with her dad in July

Lottie set out with a goal to raise £100 as one of Cash for Kids ‘500 faces’ fundraisers but her efforts have seen her smash her target with more than £1,100 in sponsors and donations.

Now she has been named local fundraising hero of the month by fitness charity Active Nation.

Mum Andrea said the whole family were very proud of Lottie’s amazing commitment to her fundraising challenges.

She said: “She has been always liked to do her bit for charity, my mum and dad were local landlords for many years so were always heavily involved in fundraising for many different causes.

“When Lottie’s nana died in 2015, she told us she wanted to carry on doing things for charity ‘to make her proud’

“She is very shy usually with people but has been so determined and has done anything and everything to raise money, particularly for children who she aren’t as fortunate.

"She's even asked when she can jump out of an plane to raise money!"

Lottie earlier this year completed a 40 mile charity bike ride from her home in Hamilton Road to Southport and back and has helped a number of charities including Macmillan, Children in Need, and Rainbow House.

Other fundraising activities have included a sponsored silence, car wash and she is currently selling tickets for a bumper Christmas raffle, which will be drawn on December 20.

All the proceeds will go to Cash for Kids.

Andrea added: “Lottie and myself have been overwhelmed by the kindness of Chorley businesses and there amazing donations towards her Christmas raffle and also family for their donations.

“She has been so well supported by family, friends, school, customers and local businesses. We are just very proud of her.”

Anyone wishing to donate a raffle prize can contact Andrea through Lottie’s page https://www.facebook.com/lottiedraperface22cashforkids/?pnref=lhc

For donations https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/500-faces-rock/fundraisers/lottie-draper/11172/