Chorley's Got Soul again

Chorley Mayor Margaret Lees proved she had a lot of soul as she raised more than £2,000 during her annual Motown and Northern Soul night.



Guests danced the evening away at Chorley’s Got Soul at the town hall, with £2,604 raised for the Mayor’s Charity Fund: Chorley Mencap, Home-Start Central Lancashire and Derian House.

Coun Lees said: “When my husband Roy became Mayor in 2014 I suggested as a fund-raiser for his charities, I would organise an evening dancing to Motown.

Chorley Mayor, Margaret Lees, at the Chorley's Got Soul event

“The first Chorley’s Got Soul was a huge success and subsequently three more were held for the two following Mayors. I continued to organise this event, each one with all the proceeds going to local charities.

“This one was the 12th and it is so successful I now have a Chorley’s Got Soul Facebook Group which has over 300 members.

“People even come from as far as Cornwall.

“I am thrilled we raised so much. A total of £525 was raised for the raffle alone, which is the most ever raised.

“I thank everyone there for their generosity.

“I held a dance off competition, with Simona Woods and Grant Davey the winners.

“The Lancastrian is a fantastic venue and dancing the night away until 1am to Motown and Northern Soul is a perfect night out for all ages.”