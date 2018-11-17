Chorley's Astley Hall set for Christmas winter wonderland transformation

Chorley's historic house Astley Hall is set to be transformed into an enchanted winter wonderland as Christmas fast approaches

Between 5pm and 10pm on Saturday, November 24, Chorley’s historic gem will be lit up in magnificent LED spotlights and hundreds of candles to help mark the start of Chorley’s Christmas Celebrations

Youngsters at Astley Hall

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “Astley Illuminated has become one of Astley’s most popular events and this year it is back brighter than ever.

“For one night only in November, Astley Hall will come alive with light, music and mystery as the jewel in Chorley’s crown is transformed.

"This amazing event has to be seen as the historic Astley Hall is beautifully lit with magnificent light displays and candles.

"We love putting on events for our community and are very excited to see the turn out this year.

A Christmas tree inside Astley Hall

"The event is free to attend and we highly recommend that people come along to get into the festive spirit.”

Cafe Ambio will be serving hot food and drink and there will also be seasonal stalls outside the hall serving drinks and mulled wine.

Members of the public are encouraged to park in the town centre and use the free park and ride service that will be running from Union Street outside Booths supermarket to Hallgate from 4.30pm to 10.30pm every 10 minutes.