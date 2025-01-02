Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A town in Lancashire has been revealed as the smoking capital of Britain.

Research by vape specialists Go Smoke Free revealed Chorley as the place where people light up the most.

The research revealed by the Sun shows 18 per cent of the town’s adults lit up last year, up from eight per cent in 2019.

That bucks the national trend with just 13 per cent of UK adults now smoking.

Clitheroe came second with 17 per cent, with Brentwood, Essex in third place with 14 per cent.

Colin Hopper, 40, of Chorley, told the Sun that he gave up smoking 10 years ago.

The delivery worker said: “I started smoking in my late teens, but gave up 10 years ago - and now I absolutely hate the smell.

“If I’m walking behind someone who is smoking I have to cross the road - I avoid them like the plague.”

The government had previously considered changes to smoking laws, after a leaked document reportedly revealed that a ban on smoking in outdoor venues including pub gardens was in the works.

However, in a U-turn last month they announced that it was now off the table as Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he didn't want to cause further harm to the hospitality industry, adding that "people don't want to see their high streets going down the pan".

Disposable vapes ban

It’s estimated that over 30 million single-use vapes are sold each month, with a staggering five million being dumped weekly.

From June 1, 2025, the sale of single-use disposable vapes will be banned in England and Wales in a bid to protect children's health and prevent environmental damage.

If you would like to quit smoking and need help, you can visit your nearest GP or chemist for more guidance.