Chorley photographer wins national Wild Bird photography competition with wilko.

Chorley photographer Michelle Coyle has won a national Wild Bird photography competition with homes and garden retailer, wilko.

The 56-year-old sales assistant entered her picture of a nuthatch for the wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition.

Judges were so impressed with the image that she was awarded a £100 wilko voucher and selected as one of 12 winners to be featured in the official 2020 calendar.

Michelle, who has one daughter, said: “I really enjoy photography and love been outdoors with wildlife. I was really pleased to hear that my photo has been chosen for the 2020 calendar.

Daniel Bingham, senior pets buyer at wilko, said: “We were thrilled with the number of entries and quality of the photos of wild birds submitted to the competition this year.

“We can’t wait to see the final printed calendar with the vast array of wild bird photography.

“It was a tough decision as there could only ever be 12 winners, but we were extremely impressed by Michelle’s photo.”

The 2020 calendar will be on sale in store and available online at wilko.com in late 2019.

For wild bird tips and advice, follow @Lovewilko on Twitter and www.facebook.com/Lovewilko/ and Instagram @Lovewilko