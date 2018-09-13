Chorley Pals memorial revamp will be ready for November to mark the centenary of the First World War armistice

Work around the Chorley Pals memorial in Chorley will be completed in time to mark the centenary of the First World War armistice, the council has said.

Work is underway to revamp the area around the Chorley Pals statue as part of the Flat Iron improvements.

The area around the memorial is being reconfigured to form part of the new look Flat Iron to tie in with the construction of the Market Walk extension.

With it being 100 years since the end of the First World War, this year it was decided to get the improvement work done ahead of the commemorations on Remembrance Sunday.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: "The Chorley Pals memorial is a focal point on the Flat Iron and it is important we incorporate it into the new layout.

"The work to improve the area around the statue started a few weeks ago and will be completed in time for the commemorations in November."

The memorial, which was unveiled in February 2010, is situated where the Chorley Pals paraded in 1914 before leaving the town in early 1915, to go off to war.

They took part in the Battle of the Somme on 1 July 1916, serving as part of the more widely known 'Accrington Pals' battalion.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Chairman of the Chorley Pals Memorial Trust, said: "The memorial is an important link to the town's past and we are pleased it is being incorporated into the new layout as part of the wider town centre developments.

"It is a place where people can sit and reflect and we look forward to seeing the work completed.

"The memorial will be part of this year¹s armistice anniversary commemorations and we hope people will turn out to remember all those who gave their life in the service of their country."

The work, including seeing the memorial cleaned, landscaped and illuminated, is due to be completed in October and more details on the Remembrance Sunday commemorations will be released in due course.