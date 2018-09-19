Chorley hairdresser given Community Hero award

Hairdresser Margaret Sherlock was honoured with the Community Hero 2018 award at the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Hero Awards.

Margaret Sherlock, of Chorley, wins community hero award at the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Hero Awards. She is pictured with MP Lindsay Hoyle and Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver.

The 88-year-old has been running her own hair salon, Hair by Margaret, in Chorley for 62 years, received the top accolade from Britain’s Got Talent Winners Collabro, who have invited her to be special guest at their Road to The Albert Hall concert at Blackpool Opera House.

The event, at Preston Guild Hall, was hosted by Radio Lancashire presenter, Sally Nadin and North West Tonight presenter Graham Liver.

Margaret is a frequent contributor to the programme and Graham visited the salon and chatted to everyone about Margaret.

Nominations were judged by a panel who were looking to celebrate the wonderful people of Lancashire in a variety of categories.

Margaret Sherlock receiving her award



But it was Margaret who scooped the top award as the panel wished to acknowledge her dedication to her clients. She has even permed the hair of one of her clients in Chorley Hospital and in local care homes.

She always remembers special birthdays and more than one lady has had her hair styled for both her wedding and her golden wedding anniversary.

Margaret said: “I consider everyone more as a friend than a paying customer and for many of the regulars it is a chance to catch up with friends as well as feeling better by having their hair styled. Some of them stay on after I have finished their hair just because they enjoy the company.

“It was a complete surprise to win the award and I had a lovely time and I fully intend to carry on curling for some time to come.”