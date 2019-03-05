Chorley FM board branded a 'boys club' after sex assault claim

Police are investigating allegations that a director of local radio station Chorley FM was sexually assaulted at work.

And Sam Martin has also launched an employment tribunal case against the station claiming she was “harassed, bullied and victimised” into quitting her role.

“It’s pretty much like a boys club there,” stormed Sam who has chosen to go public after calling in police.

“No woman should ever be bullied for standing up for herself.

“What happened to me was wrong, very wrong. And it shouldn’t be allowed to happen to anyone.”

The station’s marketing director claims she was groped in the office by a fellow director while other staff were present in the room. But, when she complained about the incident, she says the Chorley FM hierarchy ignored her allegations.

She was suspended without pay and then decided to resign because the male board members “just blanked me.”

“I reported it to the police because the station wouldn’t do anything,” she explained.

“They seemed to think they could ignore it and I would go away. Well they’ve picked on the wrong one.”

Sam, who also runs her own marketing consultancy, was invited to join the board last August, just three months after joining the station.

“As soon as I became a director I very quickly got the feeling that it was quite sexist in the way they treated me,” she claimed.

“There was a misogynistic atmosphere. There is office banter and, as a girl who’s been in business for a few years, I can take that sort of thing. But some of it went beyond that.

“I was also treated like a little girl, even though I had more experience of the business than they had.

“Very few women work there. And a lot wouldn’t put up with what I had to put up with.

“What happened that day was awful. And it was quite public. There were people in the room.

“I brought the matter up in a board meeting because I wanted it put on record. But nothing was said, absolutely nothing, apart from a few inappropriate jokes made by one or two of the other directors.”

A preliminary employment panel hearing has been scheduled for May 29.

Lancashire Police confirmed the allegation made by Sam Martin had been received, but made no further comment.

A spokesman for the station said: “We are aware of the current allegations made against Chorley FM.

“However, we will not be commenting on the case while it is being considered as part of a legal process as it is not appropriate to do so.”