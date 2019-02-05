Chorley family hold birthday memorial party in aid of RNLI and Galloway's

A family has raised more than £1,500 for two charities after they held a birthday party to mark the 60th birthday of their mum, aunt and sister.

Sandra Morgan organised the event at her Chorley home to honour her sister, mother-of-two Stella Schofield, who died of cancer in 2004, aged 45.

After selling cakes, bric-a-brac and enjoying a raffle and tombola, family and friends raised £1,514 to be split between RNLI and Galloway’s Society for the Blind.

Read a similar story: Best friends celebrate their 60th with a birthday fund-raiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation



Sandra said: “We decided to hold this fund-raiser because a lot of Stella’s friends had recently turned 60, as she also would have been this month.

“I jokingly said to her best friend, ‘would it be macabre to have a party for her?’ and this evolved into us holding a fund-raiser for her favourite charities.

“Her sons, Thomas and George, my family and a couple of Stella’s friends offered to help, so my daughter, Heather, and I planned the event along with a great deal of support. It was such a happy event which was well supported, mainly by people with connections to Stella.

“We got together old school friends, work colleagues, relations, family friends and supporters of the charities, with about 60 people attending.

“The raffle prizes were all donated and we would like to thank The Red Cat, Malthouse, Virgin Media, Tesco, Booths, Asda, Morrison’s, Anna Massas, Suzanne Jayne Beauticians, Park View Chiropody, McRobbs Butchers, Bircacre and the friends for their prizes.

“We want to thank everyone for all their support and donations.

“It was a lovely day enjoyed by friends, family and acquaintances old and new in memory of Stella.”