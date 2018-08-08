Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday August 7 2018

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Christopher Ashley Focske, 33, of Lakeland Gardens, Chorley, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for driving without due care and attention and failing to stop when directed by the police. He had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs, The offence happened in Clifford Street, Chorley, on December 2. His record was endorsed with nine points.

Darren Edward Stanistreet, 36, of Alder Close, Leyland, was given a community order with unpaid work by Preston magistrates for attending an address and contacting a woman whilst under a restraining order. The offence happened on June 16.

Daniel Richard Hardman, of Collison Avenue, Chorley, was fined £40 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £30 costs. His record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Park Road, Chorley, on November 30.

James McLaughlin, 56, of Wheatfield, Leyland, was fined £80 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £49 costs. His driving record was endorsed with four points. The offence happened in Shepherds Way, Chorley, on December 5.

Sophie Elliott, 27, of The Green, Eccleston, was fined £108 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30pmh. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £30 costs, The offence happened in Eccleston on December 6. Her record was endorsed with three points.

Emma Newton, 36, Regents Way, Euxton, was fined £136 for failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Her record will be endorsed with three points. It happened on January 4.