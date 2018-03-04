Chorley and Preston firm Marsden Rawsthorn to sponsor City of Preston 10 Mile Road Race for Rosemere

Staff from a Lancashire law firm are keeping to a running brief to show support for one of their colleagues who has battled cancer.

Marsden Rawsthorn, which has offices in Fulwood and Buckshaw Village, has been actively fund-raising for Rosemere’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal in solidarity of secretary Denise Groves, who was recently treated at the Preston-based centre.

Marsden Rawsthorn staff, from the left, Janet Moffatt, cancer survivor Denise Groves and Karen Birchall present Rosemeres Cathy Skidmore with their appeal donation

Other staff have also been looked after there or have family and friends, who have been diagnosed with the disease.

Following a string of fund-raisers, the firm has become the sponsor of the annual City of Preston 10 Mile Road Race, and will register a team to take part in aid of Rosemere.

Company charity co-ordinator Karen Birchall said: “Rosemere Cancer Foundation and its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal is a cause close to many staff members. “Denise Groves is a cancer survivor and underwent six weeks’ treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre. Other staff have also been treated there or have family and friends, who have been diagnosed with the disease.

“Throughout the year, we choose different local charities to support for three or six months at a time and although our formal period of raising funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation had ended, we wanted to keep supporting it.”

Staff have already raised £1.032 by taking part in Rosemere’s annual sponsored Walk the Lights, organising two raffles, three dress down Fridays, a wear it red for Rosemere day and a Christmas jumper day, as well as buying Rosemere Christmas cards.

In addition, staff are planning to turn out for Rosemere’s yearly Walk in the Dark at the end of April, a carnivalesque, night-time 11-mile trek from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital along the A6 to Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s trust and corporate fund-raising manager, said: “We are immensely grateful to Marsden Rawsthorn for this wonderful donation. We are also delighted the company has decided to keep its support ongoing through two upcoming iconic Preston area events in our Walk in the Dark and the Preston City 10 Mile Road Race.”

Online entry is now open for the Preston City 10 Mile Road Race, which starts at Walmer Bridge Village Hall, on Sunday August 12.

