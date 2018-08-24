Chocolatier from Choc Amor in Mawdesley shaves his head for CoppaFeel

By Frankie Flowers

A chocolatier has shaved his head in solidarity of his wife who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Paul Williams, 47, who runs Choc Amor in Cedar Farm, Mawdesley, has raised more than £2,000 to support the charity CoppaFeel.

His wife, Jacqui, 50, was diagnosed with type 3 breast cancer earlier this summer and has since had surgery to remove both breasts and reconstruction.

She had some complications when one of the implants became infected and has since had it removed. Her family history also suffers from a line of breast cancer.

Jacqui has now started chemotherapy and in solidarity, Paul decided to go for the full shave, by removing his hair and beard.

He said: “Jacqui’s diagnosis felt like being run over by a bus, and then the bus reserves back over you.

“By shaving my head and fund-raising for the charity, I can hopefully increase the awareness about breast cancer which can be found in both men and women.

“I chose this charity, as it raises awareness across all ages and relays the importance of checking your breasts regularly.

“Sometimes in larger charities, money can become lost in the infrastructure. But in CoppaFeel, the money circulates throughout the charity equally.

“CoppaFeel raises awareness at festivals, school, and other events, whilst having links to celebrities. This charity truly gives back to those who need it.”

Paul also frequently donates to Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley. He also helps with the Derian House’s Winter Sparkle event and shall be running workshops from his chocolate shop in the coming months to continue to fund-raise for this charity.

To donate to Paul’s CoppaFeel fund-raising visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wonkagoesbald.