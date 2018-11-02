Chipping church clock installed to mark end of the First World War has been renovated

Members of Chipping Parish Council have renovated a church clock which was installed by former soldiers at the end of the First World War.



To mark the centenary, parish council members felt it was the best time to give the clock at St Bartholomew’s Church, in Chipping, a fresh coat of paint.

The renovated clock at St Bartholomews Church, in Chipping,

Barbara Green, parish clerk, said: “The clock was put in by veterans for the village at the end of the First World War. We maintain the clock every year, but we felt it was time to refurbish the face. We took the clock down and painted it black and the numbers, markings and hands have been picked out in gold leaf. Church members have been involved in the project and we are very pleased with it.

“The clock looks beautiful when the sun is shining.”

The renovation was paid for by Parish Council funds.