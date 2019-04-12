Chin chin - here's to a third gin fiesta at Preston's Plungington Hotel

Have your say

A hidden oasis in Plungington will be teeming with artisan and small-batch gin distillers.

It marks the return of the Plungington Hotel’s third gin festival with gin masterclasses, Edwardian lawn games and much more.

Organisers are calling it a ‘celebration of botanical bliss.’

They said: “This year we’re going to be teaming up with local, artisan and small-batch distillers to bring you gin that is hard to find on the high-street or in your favourite bars.

“With more than 100 different gins each with a perfect serve you can expect a great mix of your old favourites, the fruity numbers, the herbaceous and the down right different.”

The event will be hosted within the secret Victorian walled garden at The Plungington Hotel.

A spokesman said: “The botanical marquee will also feature an enlarged selection of rums, wines and whiskies for those of you who are all ginned out.

“A great variety of cask and craft beer will also be on tap along with an outdoor country kitchen, live music, and DJs.”

This year the festival at the hotel in Lytham Road is also launching a day especially for families on Sunday.

The Plungington Gin Festival, hosted by Plau Gin & Beer House, runs over a weekend from Friday, August 9 until Sunday, August 11.

Opening times for the festival are 2pm - 12.30am on the Friday; 12pm - 12.30am on Saturday 10 and 12pm - 8pm on Sunday 11.

The events held on Friday and Saturday are for over 18s only.

• To book tickets search ‘The Plungington Gin Festival’ at www.skiddle.com