Children killed in tragic Preston house fire named locally as community left in shock

A mother and her two children were rescued from their home following a fire in Coronation Crescent at around 8pm on Friday (April 8).

The children – named locally as Louis, five, and Desiré, three – were taken to hospital where their condition was described as critical.

Police later confirmed both children had sadly died after medical intervention was withdrawn on Tuesday (April 12).

Two children tragically died in hospital after a house fire in Coronation Crescent. (Credit: Eleanor Barlow/ PA)

A neighbour called Nikki, who did not want to give her second name, said she ran over with blankets after spotting the blaze from the back of her home.

She said: “I put the blankets on the mum, she was obviously upset.

“She was conscious all the way through and she just kept on saying ‘my children, my children’.

“I saw people run past me and put the girl in an ambulance.

Flowers and toys were left outside the house following the tragic news. (Credit: Eleanor Barlow/ PA)

“It is just really sad.”

Flowers and toys, including a doll and a cuddly dog, were left outside the house on Wednesday (April 13) following the tragic news.

A Frenchwood Community Primary School T-shirt was left by one of the children’s friends with “To Louis, I will miss you” and a red heart drawn on it.

A message on one of the bouquets said “Fly high little ones” and another read “Good night, God bless to you both”.

A joint investigation between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Det Chief Insp Rach Higson said: “This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing.”