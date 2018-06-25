Child airlifted to hospital with head injuries after cliff fall

A child was airlifted to hospital after he suffered head injuries in a cliff fall in Heysham, says the Coastguard.

The air ambulance, together with coastguard rescue teams, were scrambled to the emergency on the cliffs behind St Peter’s church just after 7pm on Sunday evening.

Crews arrived to find the 8-year-old boy being cared for by an off-duty paramedic and an ambulance team.

The child, who is also suspected to have suffered leg and back injuries, is thought to have fallen around 40 feet in the fall at the popular beauty spot.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said they placed a hovercraft on standby amid initial concerns the air ambulance would not be able to land on the sand.

Hovercraft Commander Dave Smith said: "In another 10 minutes, with the incoming tide, the air ambulance would have had insufficient room on the beach to land.

"In this case, we would have taken the casualty on board and transported him to an appropriate transfer site."

The child's mother later informed well wishers via social media that her son was expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.