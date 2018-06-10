Child Action Northwest in Lancashire receives large donation from Santander Foundation

Child Action Northwest has received £5,000 to fund a part-time member of staff to work on the charity’s online counselling service aimed at supporting primary and secondary schools in Lancashire.

The service will offer counselling sessions for young people aged seven to 15.

The donation was provided by the Santander Foundation, which offers Discovery Grants to UK registered charities for projects that help disadvantaged people in local communities.

The charity’s Emotional Health & Wellbeing service provides a full range of therapeutic support delivered by a team of dedicated professionals. It offers the opportunity for children and young people to explore their problems, thoughts and feelings in a safe, non-judgmental and supportive environment. Support is offered in a multitude of settings including schools, colleges, children’s centres and the charity’s own therapeutic hubs.

Sue Cotton, CEO at Child Action Northwest said: “The funding we have received from Santander will significantly help a large number of young people from across Lancashire to receive timely mental health support. This will enable them to become more resilient and overcome issues such as anxiety, low self-esteem and bullying, which can have such a negative impact on future development if not addressed early on.”

Katherine Wheatley, branch director at Santander’s Blackburn Financial Centre, said: “The Santander Foundation makes hundreds of donations every year to good causes throughout the UK. We are committed to playing a key part in the community and we are delighted to be supporting Child Action Northwest, and hope the donation makes a real difference to local people.”