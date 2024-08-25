Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire celebrity Charlotte Dawson has revealed she is pregnant with her third child just weeks after her finance was caught sending sexual images to another woman.

The news comes just weeks after she was left heartbroken by her fiancé Matt Sarsfield, 32.

In an interview with The Mirror, Charlotte, who lives in Lytham, said: "It’s been a crazy time… horrible, having to deal with the heartache, the hurt, and being pregnant too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Noah was asking where Daddy was and I don’t want a broken home. I want to do what’s best for my kids. Matthew says he’s going to give everything he’s got to make this work. But I’ve not made a decision on the future of our engagement yet. He needs to change.

"It would be amazing to have a little girl – for Matthew, too. I think being a girl dad will make him a better man, but we’ll see."

Charlotte Dawson will open up about her fiance's betrayal in a new episode of her 'Naughty Corner' podcast. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Charlotte, 31, talked the pair's future in an emotional interview on her podcast Charlotte’s Naughty Corner - which is currently number one on Apple and Spotify.

She revealed she discovered Matt had been sending secret dirty texts to another girl when her manager phoned her to say the story was being sold to the press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star was told Matt had been sending "indecent images" and she said her world totally crumbled.

The mum-of-two found out hours before their son's first birthday party and she told Matt not to attend.

She also ordered him to pack a bag and leave their home and he moved back in with his parents.

Speaking on whether they still had a future together, she said: "I don’t know if I’d ever trust him again ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want a broken home. I never asked for this. I asked for loyalty and respect. Obviously I haven't got that.

"I don't know ... everything is foggy."

Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has bravely opened up about putting her tears to one side to look after her children after finding texts her husband had sent to another woman. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Charlotte added: "I get all sorts, 'if you take him back you're a mug, he'll do it again'.

"And then 'I get others saying, they'd been through it and managed to get through it and they're better than ever now'.

"But you've got to act on it. You can't let them get away with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we were to sort things out - I haven't got a clue what I'm going to do at the moment - then we'd have to get the help ... but a part of me is like, 'will he do it again?'"

Charlotte admitted nothing is clear to her right now regarding what she wants, but that Matt hasn't stopped messaging her and is firm on wanting to fix it.

She said he is still living with his mum and dad, and he’s "absolutely broken".

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast, Naugty Corner she went on: "One minute I'm a psycho, one minute I'm happy, one minute I'm sad, one minute I miss him, one minute I just want to go back to normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Me and Matthew just feel like it's a nightmare and we (want) to wake up.

"That's how we feel, both of us. It's hard because obviously he's not given up on the relationship, he's trying to speak to me every day.

"I've blocked him a million times. I used to block him when I lived with him.

"I need a bit more space, I've not had that space yet."

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield on holiday in Mallorca in July. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Charlotte revealed their relationship had been under strain for two years after she became a mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raising their two sons, Noah and Jude, left her tired all the time and she admitted she resented Matt because his life didn't seem to change as much.

He’d go to the gym, while she took care of the kids' daily needs like feeding and getting them dressed.

Though Matt would come on to her, she admitted she was usually too tired to reciprocate.

Charlotte thinks they fell into a rut and Matt has told her he was drunk when he sent the messages and doesn't remember sending them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, she said he’s been messaging and calling and begging to get back with her and doesn’t want to lose his family.

Charlotte went on: "He's broke my heart so much, he's literally tore my heart out and stamped on it."

She added: "He could not be trying at all, he really is trying. And he's quite stubborn, so I'm a bit shocked. But it's black and white, he can't escape it. He can't really get away from it.

"And I think he's embarrassed for me. He's upset for me and my career".