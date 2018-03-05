Charity single for brave Overton boy is £6k success

A charity single to support a boy with terminal brain cancer has raised thousands for other poorly children.

The CD, a cover of R.E.M’s Everybody Hurts’ recorded by local singers, has raised £6,650 for charity, Team Reece.

Reece Holt with singer Stuart Michaels

Team Reece was set up by 12-year-old Reece Holt, from Overton, who has terminal brain cancer.

The figure was announced at a charity day on Sunday at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club in Morecambe.

“I’m totally blown away by the support we have had from the community,” said local singer, Stuart Michaels, who organised the charity weekend and CD production.

“Thank you to everybody who has helped, it might be my idea but it means nothing if you haven’t got the people to help you.

“Cancer is something which touches everybody, to happen to a young boy and then finding out it’s terminal is heartbreaking.

“I can’t imagine another 12-year-old that actually has his own charity that is registered, it’s amazing.”

Hundreds turned out to the three-day charity event in support of Reece, who goes to Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Events took place at the Palatine pub, the Exchange pub and the Trimpell from Friday to Sunday, with live music from local singers including X Factor singer, Paul Akister.

Reece announced the final CD total to the crowd at the Trimpell on Sunday.

Mum, Rachel, said the support the family has received has been amazing.

“The community here has been outstanding, it makes me proud to be from the area,” said Rachel.

“Stuart has been amazing, he gets an idea in his head and he just doesn’t stop until he makes it a reality.

“It’s a bit overwhelming for Reece at times, he often says to me he cant understand why so many people come out and support him.”

For nearly two years Reece has battled Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a rare malignant tumour. The family are looking at various natural treatments to give Reece the best quality of life as possible.

