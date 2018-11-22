Charity night in Garstang for poorly children Phoebe Roskell and Charlie Robinson

Families are invited to a fund-raiser to support two poorly children.



The King’s Arms, in Garstang, is holding a charity night on Wednesday, November 28, from 6pm, to boost funds for six-year-old Phoebe Roskell, who has a rare progressive congenital disorder, and three-year Charlie Robinson, who has a rare brain tumour.

The evening will include entertainment and raffles to help fund Charlie’s treatment in Germany, as well as DC Outreach and DC Action UK on behalf of Phoebe.

Phoebe Roskell, from Catterall, has Dyskeratosis Congenita (DC), which is currently incurable.

Charlie Robinson

The illness causes abnormal skin pigmentation and nail growth and leukoplakia (white patches inside the mouth).

After spending nine weeks in hospital she is now back at school part time, but she is still quite poorly.

Charlie, of Garstang, is currently in Germany receiving treatment for a rare brain tumour called ependymoma. The total cost of treatment and associated costs is around £100,000.

Tickets for the event are £5 and include a glass of mulled wine and a free festive hand cream.

People can pay on the door.

Lisa Jennings, landlady of The King’s Arms, said: “We really wanted to support two local children who are absolutely inspirational. “They are so strong and we want to do as much as we can to help.”

To make a donation to either fund visit http://www.gofundme.com/n7cv9b-phoebes-fund or http://www.uk.gofundme.com/thumbsupforcharlie

