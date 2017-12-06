Charity closes Preston animal shelter

A prominent animal shelter in Preston has been closed until further notice by RSPCA bosses over concerns about sub-standard practices.

Animals at the Longridge Road centre in Ribbleton are being transferred to nearby facilities in Blackpool and Southport.

A spokesperson for the animal welfare charity said concerns had been raised about the operation of the centre.

The site was closed from Wednesday, December 6, but is hoped to re-open "in the near future."

An RSPCA statement said: RSPCA Preston & District Branch animal centre is not taking in any animals at the moment and will be temporarily closed to the public from Wednesday to address concerns that the operation of the centre was not meeting the normal high standards we would expect.

“All of the animals at the site - which includes dogs, cats and rabbits - are being transferred to other RSPCA facilities in the short term.

“The branch, supported by national society staff, is working to reopen the centre in the near future.”