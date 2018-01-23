Chance to shape Preston transport links plan

Preston residents have the chance to quiz transport bosses about their plans to improve the city’s rail and road links.

As part of a 13-week consultation, senior Transport for the North officers are hosting an event on Wednesday, January 24.

The organisation launched its Strategic Transport Plan (STP) earlier this month and is asking for feedback.

It comes as Preston’s railway station was slammed as dated, inadequate and in need of urgent investment. And as the county’s road network is facing criticism for congestion issues, especially from commuters.

The STP names Preston as among its “important economic centres” and refers to the Great North Rail Project - which is improving services between the city and Blackpool - as an example of progress.

It also references the potential to improve links between Preston to “Northern Powerhouse hub stations” such as those on the Liverpool and Manchester to Leeds and Sheffield routes.

Chief officer Barry White said: “An incredible amount of work has gone into the production of the draft STP including collaboration between the public and private sector across the North.

"The drop-in consultation is an opportunity for the public to formally submit their feedback.”

Wednesday’s event, held at Cotton Court from 4pm to 7pm, includes a Q&A session and is open to anyone who would like to attend.