Chairman of Preston Black History Group honoured by Prime Minister

The Prime Minister has recognised a Preston man for raising awareness of the contributions African and African-Caribbean people have made.

Clinton Smith, chairman the Preston Black History Group, has been honoured with a Points of Light award, which recognises volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others. This award was in celebration of Black History Month.

Clinton Smith

In a personal letter to Clinton, Theresa May said: “You are promoting cultural understanding, challenging misconceptions, and raising awareness of the far-reaching contributions African and African-Caribbean people have made. You should feel very proud of your inspiring work sharing previously untold stories and collaborating with local museums, galleries, and libraries.”

Clinton Smith, who was also awarded the 2018 Fusion Lifetime Community Achievement Award for services to race relations, said: “Over the years I have tried to make a positive contribution to race, diversity and community cohesion, with the support of the members and supporters of Preston Black History Group. Our work is to educate and to have pride in what we do and what we have achieved. The future is to ensure the present and future generation will follow in our footsteps to continue what we have started. I feel humble and proud to receive this award.”

Clinton Smith has chaired the Preston Black History Group since 2012 to research, celebrate and share the contribution of Black history to British society. He hosts regular presentations at schools, libraries, museums and police forces, to promote diversity and improve multicultural understanding. Clinton oversaw an innovative partnership with the Preston-based Turner Prize winning artist Professor Lubaina Himid, the first female Black artist to ever receive the prize, to advise on a local exhibition about race and representation. He has also worked with the University of Central Lancashire to promote the study of Black Atlantic culture in the UK, bridging the gap between academia and the local community.