CGA launches affordable housing in Ingol

The Mayor of Preston has officially opened a community-led affordable housing development.

Coun Brian Rollo and other members of the community attended to cut the ribbon, celebrating the completion of the last two bungalows on the development in Barry Avenue, Ingol.

The scheme, which comprises eight bungalows in Barry Avenue, Redcar Avenue and St Ive’s Crescent, Ingol, was completed by Community Gateway Association (CGA).

Partnership has been key on this build as members of the community have acted as ambassadors, liaising with the building contractors, wider community and attended site meetings.

Andrew Mason, regeneration manager at CGA, said: “The build has gone very smoothly and offers both high quality and high demand housing for the people of Preston. “We’re very pleased with the outcome.”

Coun Rollo said: “There’s a real need for affordable homes across the country, so it’s a pleasure to be here to cut the ribbon and celebrate the build of more affordable homes for the people of Preston.”

The new accessible properties have been let to residents over the age of 55 at an affordable rate of rent.