Celebrity T-shirt to be auctioned for Derian House in Chorley

A celebrity spotter has chased down more than 40 famous names to sign a T-shirt to support children with terminal illnesses or life limiting conditions.

Mick Ellison, from Chorley, has spent the last five months getting as many stars to autograph the shirt to auction off in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.

A total of 46 celebrities have signed the T-shirt, including Ken Dodd, Jim Davidson, David Dickinson, Warwick Davies, Tony Robinson; EastEnders actor Scott Maslen; Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader in Rogue One); and explorer Ranulph Fiennes.

The T-shirt will now be auctioned by TV auctioneer Adam Partridge at his Liverpool auction house on February 7.

The 50-year-old said: “I have been meeting celebrities for the last 30 years by going to comic cons and events.

“I live near Derian House and so I asked bosses for a T-shirt to get people to sign to help raise funds. It is such a good cause and helps so many children in the area.

“There was 29 on the first T-shirt and 17 on the second one.

“All the celebrities were accommodating. Gareth Gates signed the T-shirt but didn’t want me to take a photograph, but that wasn’t a problem.

“I enjoyed doing it, travelling to places like Blackpool and Sheffield to meet the celebrities. It usually costs around £20 per celebrity for an autograph.

“I thought about other ways to sell the T-shirts such as through a raffle or Just Giving but I thought this auction would be the best way. I aim to get at least £150 for each T-shirt.”

Following his success with the T-shirt, Mick is now collating signatures for a T-shirt for Help For Heroes.

