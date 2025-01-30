Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group whose goal is to protect Blackpool’s heritage has celebrated 50 years since it was formed.

Blackpool Civic Trust was founded in 1975 out of the campaign to save the Grand Theatre from the threat of demolition.

Guests at the anniversary dinner at the White Tower restaurant | Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Since then it has kept a record of Blackpool’s listed buildings, worked with the council to ensure good design when it comes to new architecture and celebrated achievements through the provision of blue plaques.

Members and supporters gathered at the White Tower Restaurant at Blackpool Pleasure Beach to mark the anniversary, with current president Elaine Smith standing up to speak exactly 50 years to the hour after the late Geoffrey Thompson launched the civic trust at the same venue.

Geoffrey’s daughter Amanda Thompson, who followed in his footsteps to operate the Pleasure Beach and is a current patron of the Blackpool Civic Trust, was among the guests at the celebratory dinner.

Blackpool Civic Trust 50th anniversary dinner; (front) Joan Humble (chairman), Mayoress Anne-marie Hunter, Elaine Smith (president), Amanda Thompson (patron) and back, Martin Gunson, Mayor Coun Peter Hunter and David Owen. | Blackpool Pleasure Beach

In her speech former hotelier Elaine recalled leaving her husband in charge of serving breakfasts to their guest so she could head off on a civic trust day out – which later led to her joining the group.

Over the years achievements have ranged from promoting Blackpool’s links with its twin town of Bottrop in Germany to restoring the unique Dreadnought Tram – the only one left of a design based on navy battleships. Other projects have included securing Lottery funding to restore the stained glass window in the council chamber at the town hall, and another Lottery project for a £5m upgrade of Stanley Park.

One battle which was lost was that to save the historic seating in Committee Room A at Blackpool Town Hall. Despite strong opposition, the wooden benches were eventually removed but the room continues to be used in its modern form for council meetings.

Elaine said the importance of Blackpool’s heritage is now recognised much more widely including by the council which has a heritage team and its own register of locally listed buildings. Last year saw the opening of the Showtown Museum which showcases the resort’s rich past especially in entertainment and hospitality.

But it is the volunteers who have been the core of the Civic Trust over the years, going out in all weathers to perform tasks such as painting pillar boxes and Victorian shelters on the Promenade.

Volunteers at Blackpool Civic Trust restored the Turkish Baths at the Imperial Hotel | National World

One of the biggest projects in recent times was the renovation of the Turkish Baths at the Imperial Hotel in North Shore. Tucked away in the basement, the baths were a lavish spa at the turn of the 19th century but had fallen into disrepair. Volunteers from the civic trust spent several years painstakingly chipping away layers of plaster to reveal the tiles again.

The project saw the baths restored in 2023 after being buried away for decades. The baths had been boarded up and plastered over in the 1950s.

Another achievement has been the installation of blue plaques, with around 60 now in place around the town, including five which were added in 2023 alone.

Unveiling of a blue plaque on Lord Street in Blackpool dedicated to author Desmond Bagley | National World

These were –

Commemoration of Swallow Sidecars – Armfield Club (unveiled January 10)

In 1922 the site on Bloomfield Road was the original factory for Swallow Sidecars which went onto become Jaguar Cars

Audrey Mosson – Lonsdale Road (unveiled May 20)

Audrey was the 10th Railway Queen of Great Britain, aged 15, and toured Russia meeting railway workers and Joseph Stalin on a peace trip. She switched on Blackpool Illuminations in 1935, and again in 1985 with Joanna Lumley.

Nolan Sisters – Cliffs Hotel (unveiled October 16)

The plaque commemorates where the famous Nolan Sisters were discovered. The siblings performed their first show on Christmas Day 1973 at The Cliffs, after which, the Nolan Sisters went on to find global stardom.

Desmond Bagley – Lord Street (unveiled October 31)

The plaque was unveiled in the centenary year of best-selling thriller writer Desmond Bagley at the property which was his childhood home. He published 17 books before his death in 1983, aged 59, from a stroke

War Memorial – Princess Parade (unveiled December)A replacement plaque was unveiled to mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s war memorial with the new plaque reflecting Historic England’s upgrading of the war memorial’s listing from grade II to grade II*.

Today the Blackpool Civic Trust meets on the third Monday of the month at 7pm, with venues announced closer to the date, and different speakers. It is seeking new members to carry on the work.

Elaine said: “I have had great pleasure in being a member of the civic trust over the years, and we have achieved such a lot including ensuring heritage is taken seriously by the council. Our volunteers are vital and have taken part in lots of important projects. It was lovely to be able to hold our anniversary dinner at the White Tower restaurant, exactly 50 years after the trust was formed.

“We welcomed lots of special guests including Amanda Thompson, daughter of one of our founders Geoffrey Thompson, and the Mayor of Blackpool Coun Peter Hunter. We are appealing for new members to join us and help preserve the fascinating history of our town, so I would encourage people to come along to one of our meetings.”

To find out more and download a joining form, go to https://blackpoolcivictrust.org.uk/about-us/