Celebrate Avengers: Infinity War with Madame Tussauds Blackpool

The last time we saw the Avengers they were fighting for the fate of the universe in the nation of Wakanda.

But, you don’t have to travel to the home of the Black Panther to meet your favourite Marvel super heroes. The likes of Thor, Spiderman, and the Hulk can all be found right here in Lancashire at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

And now 10 lucky fans of the Marvel franchise are being offered the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourite Marvel super heroes for free.

Cosy up with the Hulk

Winners of the competition will be given access to the full attraction and new area.

And it isn’t just Thor, the Hulk and Spiderman who have settled into their surroundings at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

Guardians of the Galaxy duo Rocket and Groot have also made the move to Blackpool and are already proving a hit with the attraction’s visitors.

As has Samuel L. Jackson played character Nick Fury who brought the band of heroes together in Avengers Assemble.



Explore four exciting zones and jump into the action with a variety of interactive experiences. Each takes inspiration from the original comics as well as all of the blockbuster films that continue be a huge hit at the box office.

Something for everyone

Not just for comic fans, Madame Tussauds Blackpool is a great day out for the whole family – a popular and immersive experience where visitors can mingle with the stars (in wax form) and get up close and personal with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Olly Murs, Brian Cox and your favourite Coronation Street characters at the Rovers Return.



If you or a loved one are sports mad you can rub shoulders with the world’s elite sporting stars within the new Sporting Heroes Academy, which features some of Britain’s greatest sporting legends (in wax form). The new academy is a colourful, immersive, interactive space where guests can meet those who have become heroes through their dedication to sport, such as Lewis Hamilton, MMA fighter Conor McGregor and four-time Olympic medallist Mo Farah. Visitors can test and hone their own skills through the various challenges on offer and see if a potential sporting hero lies within.

Alternatively, toast the recent Royal Wedding with the Queen, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

How to enter

To win tickets to the attraction simply email your name, address, phone number and email address with the subject header “Lancashire Post” to: winmadametussaudsblackpool@wearebrazenpr.com

