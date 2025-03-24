CCTV footage has been released as part of the ongoing search for two men wanted in connection with the attack on a female police officer in Lancashire.

The assault occurred between 8.05am and 8.15am last Thursday in an alleyway behind Reed Avenue in Great Harwood.

The officer was repeatedly punched in the face and kicked while on the ground during the vicious assault.

CCTV footage of Kevin King Yates at a convenience store on Briercliffe Road in Burnley | Lancashire Police

Police confirmed she was not seriously injured in the vicious attack.

The attackers then fled onto Queen Street before running onto Clayton Street.

Today, police released CCTV footage of Kevin King Yates, also known as Damian Hard, as well as a mugshot of 26-year-old Reece Murgatroyd.

The footage was taken from a convenience store on Briercliffe Road in Burnley on Friday evening before Yates got into an Audi Q7 driven by Murgatroyd.

Kevin King Yates is described as 5ft 11in tall and is believed to be wearing a brown toupee | Lancashire Police

Yates is also wanted for recall to prison and for investigations into perverting the course of justice and threats to cause damage, police said.

The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall and is believed to be wearing a brown toupee.

He has a heavily tattooed lower leg and the words Las Vegas and dice on his forearm.

Murgatroyd, who is also wanted for questioning in an aggravated burglary case, is described as 5ft 7in tall with a slim build and a Burnley Football Club tattoo on his right calf.

Reece Murgatroyd is described as 5ft 7in tall with a slim build | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Both men know we want to speak to them.

“We would ask if you see them that you do not approach or speak to them.

“Instead call 999 as soon as possible. For non-immediate sightings, call 101 quoting log 1168 of March 19, 2025.”