CCTV footage of Preston stabbing incident is released

An appeal has been launched after a man was stabbed close to Preston town centre.

Lancashire Police have released CCTV footage and are appealing for information following the incident on Pump Street, close to Meadow Street

CCTV footage of a youth holding a knife in Preston.

The incident happened at around 9.50pm on Saturday. Police responded to reports a man had been assaulted.

A 19-year-old man had suffered a single stab wound to the buttock, after an affray involving approximately five people. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

DI Warren Atkinson, of Preston Police, said: “At this point we believe the men are known to each other so would firstly like to reassure the public that we don’t believe there to be a wider threat. Thankfully the man who received a stab wound is also making a good recovery.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we would now like to trace the men seen in the CCTV footage. If you know who they are, or have information about the incident itself, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should ring the police on 101 or email 5533@lancashire.pnn.police.uk , quoting the log number 1358 of January 12.