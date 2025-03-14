CCTV captures moment masked thug wanders street with air rifle after violent house raid in Colne
Police were called to an aggravated burglary on Peel Road at 2.40 PM on February 14.
A man had been threatened with a knife and attacked before several items were stolen from his home, including an unloaded air rifle.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The victim received medical treatment for his injuries.
Officers today released CCTV footage of a suspect they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since the incident was reported, several offline inquiries have been carried out. However, we are now asking for your assistance.
“We know the quality of the footage isn’t ideal, but if you recognize the man or believe you may know his identity, please contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log number 0669 of February 14.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.