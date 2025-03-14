CCTV footage captured the moment a masked thug wandered through Colne with an air rifle following a violent house raid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an aggravated burglary on Peel Road at 2.40 PM on February 14.

A man had been threatened with a knife and attacked before several items were stolen from his home, including an unloaded air rifle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage captured the moment a masked thug wandered through Colne with an air rifle following a house raid | Lancashire Police

The victim received medical treatment for his injuries.

Officers today released CCTV footage of a suspect they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since the incident was reported, several offline inquiries have been carried out. However, we are now asking for your assistance.

“We know the quality of the footage isn’t ideal, but if you recognize the man or believe you may know his identity, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log number 0669 of February 14.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.