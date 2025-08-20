CCTV appeal to identify man after teenager 'subjected to offensive racial language' in Poulton
The victim reported they were was subjected to offensive racial language at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 14.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know the video isn't of the highest quality, but are hoping that someone who knows him, may recognise him.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1038 of May 14, 2025.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.