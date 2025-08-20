Police investigating reports a teenager was racially abused in Poulton have launched a CCTV appeal to identify a man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim reported they were was subjected to offensive racial language at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 14.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police investigating reports a teenager was racially abused in Poulton have launched a CCTV appeal to identify a man | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know the video isn't of the highest quality, but are hoping that someone who knows him, may recognise him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1038 of May 14, 2025.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.