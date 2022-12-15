Ioan Butnariu, who also uses the name Mariah, has not been seen since Saturday (December 10).

Police have launched multiple appeals to find the 20-year-old, and have now released a CCTV image of a person they believe may be a potential witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The person – who is not suspected of any crime – walked up Roman Road and past the junction of Walton Close at around 4.52am on Saturday.

DC Amelia Nethell, of Blackburn CID, said: “We appreciate the footage is poor quality, but we hope someone recognises themselves and can come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very concerned about Ioan’s welfare and hope the person can help us.

“We would also urge residents in the Fishmoor and Lower Darwen areas to check out buildings and sheds as Ioan may be sleeping rough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information to identify the person in this CCTV image (pictured, top right)

Ioan is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with curly brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a red hoodie, scarf and grey trainers. She was also carrying a black and white bag.

If you have any information about where Ioan could be, call 101 quoting log number 1356 of December 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad