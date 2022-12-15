News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

CCTV appeal launched to find potential witness as search continues for missing Blackburn woman who ‘may be sleeping rough’

An appeal has been launched to find a potential witness as the search continues for missing Blackburn woman.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 7:58pm

Ioan Butnariu, who also uses the name Mariah, has not been seen since Saturday (December 10).

Police have launched multiple appeals to find the 20-year-old, and have now released a CCTV image of a person they believe may be a potential witness.

Hide Ad

The person – who is not suspected of any crime – walked up Roman Road and past the junction of Walton Close at around 4.52am on Saturday.

Most Popular
Read More
Young boys spotted walking along frozen Lancashire canal sparking major search o...

DC Amelia Nethell, of Blackburn CID, said: “We appreciate the footage is poor quality, but we hope someone recognises themselves and can come forward.

Hide Ad

“We are very concerned about Ioan’s welfare and hope the person can help us.

“We would also urge residents in the Fishmoor and Lower Darwen areas to check out buildings and sheds as Ioan may be sleeping rough.”

Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information to identify the person in this CCTV image (pictured, top right)

Ioan is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with curly brown hair and blue eyes.

Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a red hoodie, scarf and grey trainers. She was also carrying a black and white bag.

If you have any information about where Ioan could be, call 101 quoting log number 1356 of December 11.

Hide Ad

For immediate sightings, call 999.