Cause of fire at Morecambe business is under investigation

A fire at a business in Morecambe saw six fire engines called to put it out.

No injuries were reported in the blaze on Alice Street but the cause is now under investigation.

Firefighters used breathing masks to fight last night’s blaze which took place just before 7pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Six fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster, Silverdale and Carnforth were called to a commercial fire on Alice Street earlier this evening.

“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one jet and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

“By 9.45pm the number of fire engines at the scene had been reduced to two.”