Catterall family's Christmas lights branded 'tacky' in note left by anonymous 'Garstang Grinch'

Have your say

A family's Christmas lights have been branded 'tacky' in an anonymous note left outside their home.



Adam and Lori Shaw found the note on their car outside their home in Joe Lane, Catterall yesterday evening (December 2).

The Shaw family's Christmas lights in Joe Lane, Catterall, and the anonymous note left on their car windshield

The Shaws had put the festive lights up at around 7pm, but less than two hours later, a note criticising their Christmas decorations appeared.

"I am so annoyed!", said Lori Shaw, after informing her neighbours on social media.

"They’re not even that bad! There's only three things up".

Lori said she was surprised at finding the note and said her Christmas lights display is 'restrained' in comparison with other homes on the street.

Adam and Lori Shaw found this anonymous note left on their car windshield just two hours after putting up their Christmas lights in Joe Lane, Catterall

But the community of Catterall has responded with festive cheer to the lights and has urged the Shaws to put up even more lights outside their home.

"Just walked passed with my dog and your lights look mint", said one neighbour.

"As a community nurse in Garstang I can’t wait to see all these lights on my daily visits to patients. It's what Christmas is all about", said another neighbour.

"Didn’t know the grinch was about!!", added Kane Smith.

Adam and Lori Shaw's Christmas lights have been described as 'tacky' in an anonymous note left on their car windshield

"Miserable buggers they need to get a life", said Christine Murphy.

READ MORE: Expect the unexpected with a Horrible Christmas as production travels in time on a festive adventure like no other

Adam and Lori have since added more Christmas lights to their family home in defiance of the anonymous 'Garstang Grinch'.

Lori Shaw said: "The note could be a joke to be fair. But I doubt the person joking around would dare admit it now.

"The thing is everyone will be having a look at the lights now and they really aren’t that spectacular!"