Caton Road due to reopen on Friday afternoon

Caton Road in Lancaster is due to reopen on Friday afternoon, with work currently underway to resurface the road.

It had to be closed on December 27 after a serious incident resulted in diesel being spilled, badly damaging the surface.

Work to resurface the road began on Wednesday January 3 with the damaged surface being removed.

Some minor work will be needed next week to apply anti-skid measures in places, and repaint the lines, however this can be done using temporary traffic lights, and the road will be kept open.

Specialist contractors needed to resurface the road were not available immediately following the incident as they had closed for the Christmas break.

However, the council’s good relationship with the company it contracts with to plane off damaged road surfaces meant they agreed to return to work a day early on Wednesday to ensure the road could be resurfaced as soon as possible.