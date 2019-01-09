Casualty in hospital after Fylde kitchen fire

Have your say

One person was taken to hospital after a kitchen fire in a Fylde village this evening.

The fire took hold in a terraced house on Garstang Road, Medlar with Wesham, at just after 6pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: "Two fire engines from Wesham and Lytham attended a kitchen fire in a terraced property on Garstang Road North in Medlar with Wesham.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel and two ventilation units to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to hospital by ambulance."