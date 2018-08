Have your say

A casualty was freed from a car after a two-vehicle crash in Preston.

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Preston were called to a road traffic collision at the junction of Garstang Road and St George's Road in Preston shortly after 7pm last night.

A BMW and an Audi had collided near the Moor Park pub.

Firefighters rescued one casualty from a vehicle and they were then taken to hospital by paramedics.