Caritas Care’s Vision in People (VIP) Football Team is in it for the win

A team of football players who have disabilities and complex needs are proud to be top of their game.

Caritas Care’s Vision in People (VIP) Football Team meets once a month to play a series of matches at Vida, in Tag Lane, Preston, in the Lancashire FA Enrichment League.

Having won three out of their four matches, members are now firmly in number one position in the league and have their eye on the trophy. Their next matches will be on March 27.

The team is also pleased with their new football kit, sponsored by Web Design Company Scruffymonkey.

Peter Robinson, support worker for VIP, coach and encouraging voice behind the team, said: “This league provides an excellent opportunity for our VIP’s to mix with other disability teams and colleagues in an event they enjoy and love being part of. We love watching them grow and flourish every match. The guys are over the moon with their new kit. We can’t thank Scruffymonkey enough."

Scruffymonkey have been supporting Caritas Care for more than years and when they heard the VIP Football Team were looking for someone to provide them with a kit, they were keen to help out.

Chris Dawes, director at Scruffymonkey said: “We are delighted and proud to be supporting the VIP team. We wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”

