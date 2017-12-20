Caring aunts cut their hair to support their nephew at Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Two sisters whose nephew has brain damage have raised more than £3,000 with their “hair chop” to help both Rainbow House and the Little Princess Trust.

Two-year-old Zayyan Bhaiyat, was diagnosed with Kernicterus (brain damage caused by high levels of jaundice) at three days old. This has resulted in him having Cerebral Palsy.

Fatima Jamal

For the last year Zayyan has been attending conductive education at Rainbow House twice a week and his mother, Ayesha Bhaiyat, said it has been life changing for him and instrumental in his development.

In order to support the Mawdesley-based centre, his aunts, Fatima Jamal, 30, and Zaheera Patel, 23, had 30cm of their hair cut.

Fatima said: “Many people who know us will know how much we love a good wash and blow dry but instead of the usual trim we decided to chop off a big chunk of our hair.

“The actual hair will be donated to the Little Princesses Trust - a charity which transforms hair into wigs they give to children and young girls who have lost their own hair through cancer treatments for free.

Zayyan Bhaiyat at Rainbow House

“By fund-raising to get our hair cut, it will allow us to donate the money we raise to Rainbow House which is reliant on fund-raising events, grants and donations which is why we wanted to raise some money for this amazing charity.”

Hayley Scholes, head of services and partnerships, Rainbow House, said: “It is fantastic that Fatima and Zaheera have raised funds for us and also helped another worthy charity. As we have no statutory funding and have to raise all of our own funds, every penny counts.”

Anyone who would like to support Fatima and Zaheera’s fund-raising can still donate at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aunty-loving

For other Rainbow House stories click here /bright-futures-for-rainbow-house-youngsters-after-diamond-event-1-8813492

/tree-family-spruce-up-rainbow-house-for-christmas-fair-1-8879470