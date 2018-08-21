Care home in Preston Finney House still has improvements to make says watchdog

A care home in Preston has pulled itself out of special measures.

Finney House in Flintoff Way was rated as Requires Improvement at it’s latest inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating is up on its last verdict in 2017 when the watchdog said the service was Inadequate.

Inspectors stated in the most recent report, published on August 18, that: “An urgent notice was given to restrict further admissions. We have found at this inspection that enough action has been taken to remove the home from special measures and lift the restriction. The home will continue to work with the commission and quality improvement team to monitor the safe admissions to the home.”

Finney House, registered to support up to 64 people, had been restricted to supporting 25 people.

The CQC had found that there had not been ‘enough suitably trained and competent staff to support the people living in the home at that time’.

Although inspectors found that a full staff team had been recruited it recommended, at the latest inspection on June 13, that staff working on the top floor with people living with nursing and

Dementia needs received more focused and specialist training.

When Finney House first opened in 2016 it was fitted with hotel-style decor, a hair salon, cinema screenings and a bar.

It prompted concerns from locals at the time with one reader Joanne Fairclough commenting: "It's not about what you can see it's what you can't see. Good care is about the staff not the building."