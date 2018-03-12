Care centre in Preston 'will ease pressure on NHS'

A plan to build a first-of-its-kind high dependency care centre in Preston has received praise from councillors.

The Sue Ryder run neurological care unit earmarked for a site off Eastway in Broughton has been given the green light by the local authority's planning committee.

READ MORE Care centre bid revealed for Preston

Members said the “brilliant complex” would relieve pressures on the city’s NHS and help the ageing population.

The 40-bed high unit, billed as the first of its kind to be built in Lancashire, forms part of a larger development off Eastway that has planning permission for housing, retail and employment use, granted in 2013.

It will cater for residents with complex conditions, will include several assisted living bungalows and could create dozens on jobs for care staff.

Coun Pauline Brown, Liberal Democrat for Ingol ward said: “I really think this is an absolutely brilliant complex, it’s badly needed and will relieve a lot (of pressure) from local hospitals and the way it has been done and where it is, it’s easily accessible. It’s just what we need in Preston, it’s absolutely fantastic.” The application received the unanimous support of the committee.

Coun Stuart Greenhalgh, Conservative member for Garrison ward, added: “I fully support the application. It’s good to see a building of this nature has an actual pitched roof and has some character about it.”

Chair of the committee, Coun Javed Iqbal, Labour member for St Matthew’s ward, said: “The ageing population of Preston really needs facilities like this.”