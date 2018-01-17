Car parking charges thrown out

Have your say

Controversial plans to introduce new car parking charges have failed this evening.

South Ribble Council had planned to bring in a number of new charges - including in Leyland town centre and at Leyland Railway Station.

The decision to reject the proposals was made by the authority’s full council, which is currently meeting at the Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland.

Plans to introduce charges at award-winning Worden Park in Leyland were withdrawn from the agenda.

The council, which runs the leisure attraction, was due to vote on a scheme to introduce pay and display at what is one of Lancashire’s top parks.

Meanwhile, the proposed new town centre charges included increasing pay and display parking charges with a new increased charge to £1 for three hours.

The proposed new charges at Leyland Railway Station were to be increased to £1.50 a day and to £6 per week.

The council lost the vote, with the Mayor of South Ribble, councillor Mick Titherington, having the casting vote.

Regarding Worden Park, just days ago, residents turned out in force to demand it remained free for everyone.

The demonstrators staged a protest at the gates of the park on Saturday to show their opposition to the proposed charges.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition opposing the plan and around 200 joined a campaign group to fight the charges.