Car overturns on M6 near Wigan

Emergency services were called to a serious incident on the M6 motorway after a car overturned.



The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 8.30am today (Friday) on the M6 Southbound between J26 Orrell and J27 at Gathurst.

A male driver is believed to have been injured but the extent of these injuries is currently unknown.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were all called to the scene, and one lane was closed while emergency services assessed the scene.

The vehicle that left the carriageway has now been recovered and the lane closure has been removed.

Residual delays of 20 minutes remain on the approach, and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.