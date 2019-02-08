Car goes up in flames outside Lane Ends pub in Preston

Dramatic footage has been released showing a car going up in flames outside a popular Preston pub.

Firefighters from Penwortham attended the car at 6.24pm, where they found the vehicle "well alight" close to the Lane Ends pub in Blackpool Road, Ashton.

The car on fire outside the Lane Ends pub in Preston (Photo and video courtesy of Jonno Wilson)

Footage of the blaze was posted to social media by Jonno Wilson from Preston, warning friends to avoid the area.

In less than one hour it attracted more than 500 likes and shares from people warning fellow Prestonians to stay away.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used two hose reels and foam to extinguish the fire and closed of the road as they dealt with the incident.

"No casualties were reported."